Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    104th Fighter Wing recognizes Airmen for achievements while deployed [Image 4 of 8]

    104th Fighter Wing recognizes Airmen for achievements while deployed

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 104th Fighter Wing receive the Army Achievement Medal for their outstanding service while deployed to Washington D.C., March 14, 2021, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. "This is just the beginning of the journey to understand how we integrate and work with other joint partners," said Col. Tom 'Sling' Bladen, 104 FW commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.14.2021 15:21
    Photo ID: 6555229
    VIRIN: 210313-Z-IE380-1010
    Resolution: 2975x4165
    Size: 8.2 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing recognizes Airmen for achievements while deployed [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    104th Fighter Wing recognizes Airmen for achievements while deployed
    104th Fighter Wing recognizes Airmen for achievements while deployed
    104th Fighter Wing recognizes Airmen for achievements while deployed
    104th Fighter Wing recognizes Airmen for achievements while deployed
    104th Fighter Wing recognizes Airmen for achievements while deployed
    104th Fighter Wing recognizes Airmen for achievements while deployed
    104th Fighter Wing recognizes Airmen for achievements while deployed
    104th Fighter Wing recognizes Airmen for achievements while deployed

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    104th FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT