Airmen from the 104th Fighter Wing receive the Army Achievement Medal for their outstanding service while deployed to Washington D.C., March 14, 2021, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. "This is just the beginning of the journey to understand how we integrate and work with other joint partners," said Col. Tom 'Sling' Bladen, 104 FW commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2021 Date Posted: 03.14.2021 15:21 Photo ID: 6555229 VIRIN: 210313-Z-IE380-1010 Resolution: 2975x4165 Size: 8.2 MB Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 104th Fighter Wing recognizes Airmen for achievements while deployed [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.