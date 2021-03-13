Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Staff Sgt. Jennifer Rodriguez [Image 8 of 8]

    Staff Sgt. Jennifer Rodriguez

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jennifer Rodriguez, a personnel specialist with the New Jersey Air National Guard's Joint Force Headquarters-Air, stands for a portrait on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 13, 2021. "To me, it's a time to reflect on the past history and truly observe how far we have come as women in the military and look ahead to the future accomplishments we will continue to acquire," said Rodriguez. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.14.2021 11:25
    Photo ID: 6555157
    VIRIN: 210313-Z-NI803-1051
    Resolution: 5927x3951
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Jennifer Rodriguez [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Master Sgt. Sydney White
    Master Sgt. Sydney White
    1st Lt. Lauren Otero
    1st Lt. Lauren Otero
    1st Lt. Lauren Otero
    1st Lt. Lauren Otero
    Staff Sgt. Jennifer Rodriguez
    Staff Sgt. Jennifer Rodriguez

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    New Jersey
    Womens History
    Air Force
    NJ
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT