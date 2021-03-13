U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sydney White, a personnel specialist with the New Jersey Air National Guard's Joint Force Headquarters-Air, stands for a portrait on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 13, 2021. White spent over a decade as a photographer, taking numerous photos from the KC-135 Stratotanker, which she holds a scale model of. "Growing up, I never thought there were any jobs a woman wasn't capable of doing, and I've been proud to serve in the New Jersey Air National Guard.," said White. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2021 11:25
|Photo ID:
|6555150
|VIRIN:
|210313-Z-NI803-1004
|Resolution:
|6169x4113
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Sgt. Sydney White [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
