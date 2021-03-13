U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sydney White, a personnel specialist with the New Jersey Air National Guard's Joint Force Headquarters-Air, stands for a portrait on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 13, 2021. White spent over a decade as a photographer, taking numerous photos from the KC-135 Stratotanker, which she holds a scale model of. "Growing up, I never thought there were any jobs a woman wasn't capable of doing, and I've been proud to serve in the New Jersey Air National Guard.," said White. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2021 Date Posted: 03.14.2021 11:25 Photo ID: 6555150 VIRIN: 210313-Z-NI803-1004 Resolution: 6169x4113 Size: 2.48 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Sgt. Sydney White [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.