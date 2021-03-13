U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jennifer Rodriguez, a personnel specialist with the New Jersey Air National Guard's Joint Force Headquarters-Air, stands for a portrait on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 13, 2021. "To me, it's a time to reflect on the past history and truly observe how far we have come as women in the military and look ahead to the future accomplishments we will continue to acquire," said Rodriguez. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2021 Date Posted: 03.14.2021 11:25 Photo ID: 6555156 VIRIN: 210313-Z-NI803-1048 Resolution: 3929x5894 Size: 2.12 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff Sgt. Jennifer Rodriguez [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.