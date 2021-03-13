Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels conclude winter training, depart NAF El Centro [Image 2 of 3]

    Blue Angels conclude winter training, depart NAF El Centro

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Drew Verbis 

    Navy Operational Support Center Phoenix

    210313-N-AS200-1565 NAF EL CENTRO, Calif. – Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, commanding officer, The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels (left), speaks with Capt. William Perkins, commanding officer, Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, on KXO Radio during the Festival of Flight aboard NAF El Centro, March 13, 2021. The mission of NAF El Centro is to support the combat training and readiness of the warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (Marine Corps, Army, Air Force) and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.14.2021 06:38
    Photo ID: 6555093
    VIRIN: 210313-N-AS200-1565
    Resolution: 5138x3670
    Size: 16.11 MB
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 
    This work, Blue Angels conclude winter training, depart NAF El Centro [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BLUEANGELS
    VERBIS
    NPASE-W
    NR-NPASE-W
    NAFEC
    FESTIVALOFFLIGHT

