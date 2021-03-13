Blue Angels conclude winter training, depart NAF El Centro

210313-N-AS200-1563 NAF EL CENTRO, Calif. – Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, commanding officer, The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels (left), speaks with Capt. William Perkins, commanding officer, Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, on KXO Radio during the Festival of Flight aboard NAF El Centro, March 13, 2021. The mission of NAF El Centro is to support the combat training and readiness of the warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (Marine Corps, Army, Air Force) and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

