Blue Angels conclude winter training, depart NAF El Centro

NAF EL CENTRO, Calif. – The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels successfully completed winter training onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro at the conclusion of the Festival of Flight, March 13, 2021.



The Blue Angels departed NAF El Centro and are scheduled to perform 53 flight demonstrations at 28 locations across the United States and Canada.



“We’ve been training in Imperial Valley for over 50 years, and this is where the Blue Angles cut their teeth and where the show is made,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, commanding officer, The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels. “For a team that spends over 300 days travelling, this is like home because we spend more consecutive days in the Imperial Valley then anywhere else. The support we have from the community and NAF El Centro contributes to our performance which allows us to demonstrate the Navy & Marine Corps capability and mission. The Imperial Valley and NAF El Centro has a special place in our hearts, and we appreciate the support we receive year in and year out.”



2021 will mark the 75th anniversary of The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels who transitioned to the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets.



“We are honored to have the Blue Angels train at NAF El Centro and debut the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet,” said Capt. William Perkins, commanding officer, NAF El Centro. “The team is comprised of absolute professionals across-the-board and demonstrated that they are ready to execute the 2021 show season. Now, Team NAFEC and our community will begin to plan for their return next year so that we can ensure we are aligned and ready to support their unique and evolving training requirements.“



The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the precision and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for more than 496 million fans.



The mission of NAF El Centro is to support the combat training and readiness of the warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (Marine Corps, Army, Air Force) and international military partners.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2021 Date Posted: 03.14.2021 06:38 Story ID: 391350 Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US Web Views: 25 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Angels conclude winter training, depart NAF El Centro, by PO3 Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.