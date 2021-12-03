Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arlington Sailors are meritoriously advanced [Image 8 of 11]

    Arlington Sailors are meritoriously advanced

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210312-N-PC065-3081 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 12, 2021) Cryptological Technician (Maintenance) Seaman Tyler Wallace, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), receives a meritorious advancement to Cryptological Technician (Maintenance) 3rd Class. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

    This work, Arlington Sailors are meritoriously advanced [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

