Arlington Sailors are meritoriously advanced

210312-N-PC065-3005 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 12, 2021) Commanding officer Capt. Christopher Hill, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), meritoriously advances Yeoman 3rd Class Terrell Cox to Yeoman 2nd Class over the phone. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

Date Taken: 03.12.2021