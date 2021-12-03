210312-N-PC065-3042 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 12, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Corwin Trent, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), becomes emotional after receiving a meritorious advancement to Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.13.2021 18:34 Photo ID: 6554902 VIRIN: 210312-N-PC065-3042 Resolution: 6155x4103 Size: 495.43 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arlington Sailors are meritoriously advanced [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.