All aboard

During a combined training mission between 19th Special Forces Group and 20th Special Forces Group near Honolulu Hawaii, Green Berets practice boarding a ship in the ocean to sustain readiness. The training event happened during April 19th 2017. US Army National Guard Photo by Sgt Jake Cox (Released).

