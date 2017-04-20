All aboard

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    04.20.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Jake Cox 

    19th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    During a combined training mission between 19th Special Forces Group and 20th Special Forces Group near Honolulu Hawaii, Green Berets practice boarding a ship in the ocean to sustain readiness. The training event happened during April 19th 2017. US Army National Guard Photo by Sgt Jake Cox (Released).

