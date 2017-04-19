Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outta Here [Image 3 of 3]

    Outta Here

    04.19.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Jake Cox 

    19th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    During a combined training mission between 19th Special Forces Group and 20th Special Forces Group near Honolulu Hawaii, a US Marine Helicopter takes off to transport the soldiers to conduct the Helocasting mission. Green Berets practice Helo Casting to sustain readiness. The training event happened on April 19th 2017. US Army National Guard Photo by Sgt Jake Cox (Released).

