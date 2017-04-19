Outta Here

During a combined training mission between 19th Special Forces Group and 20th Special Forces Group near Honolulu Hawaii, a US Marine Helicopter takes off to transport the soldiers to conduct the Helocasting mission. Green Berets practice Helo Casting to sustain readiness. The training event happened on April 19th 2017. US Army National Guard Photo by Sgt Jake Cox (Released).

