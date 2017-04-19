Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jumping into the ocean [Image 1 of 3]

    Jumping into the ocean

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Jake Cox 

    19th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    During a combined training mission between 19th Special Forces Group and 20th Special Forces Group near Honolulu Hawaii, Green Berets practice Helo Casting into the ocean to sustain readiness. The training event happened during April 19th 2017. US Army National Guard Photo by Sgt Jake Cox (Released).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jumping into the ocean [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jake Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

