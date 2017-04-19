During a combined training mission between 19th Special Forces Group and 20th Special Forces Group near Honolulu Hawaii, Green Berets practice Helo Casting into the ocean to sustain readiness. The training event happened during April 19th 2017. US Army National Guard Photo by Sgt Jake Cox (Released).
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2021 14:52
|Photo ID:
|6554811
|VIRIN:
|170819-Z-KH388-005
|Resolution:
|2880x1920
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jumping into the ocean [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jake Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
