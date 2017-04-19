Jumping into the ocean

During a combined training mission between 19th Special Forces Group and 20th Special Forces Group near Honolulu Hawaii, Green Berets practice Helo Casting into the ocean to sustain readiness. The training event happened during April 19th 2017. US Army National Guard Photo by Sgt Jake Cox (Released).

