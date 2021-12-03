Rep. Cheri Bustos Visits Illinois National Guard in Rockford Illinois

Rep. Cheri Bustos 17th District congresswoman speaks to Illinois National Guard members in a COVID-19 vaccination site in Rockford, Illinois, March 12, 2021. The congresswoman visited the site to understand its operation and speak with Illinois National Guard members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez, Illinois National Guard)
