Dr. Sandra Martell, Winnebago County Public Health Department public health administrator, speaks during interview with local media outlets at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Rockford, Illinois, March 12, 2021. The site is run and operated by both civilian nurses and Illinois National Guard members dedicated to administering the vaccine to local residents. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2021 12:11
|Photo ID:
|6554783
|VIRIN:
|210312-Z-AZ071-1216
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.47 MB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rep. Cheri Bustos Visits Illinois National Guard in Rockford Illinois [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Aaron Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS
