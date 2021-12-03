Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rep. Cheri Bustos Visits Illinois National Guard in Rockford Illinois [Image 4 of 5]

    Rep. Cheri Bustos Visits Illinois National Guard in Rockford Illinois

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Rep. Cheri Bustos 17th District congresswoman speaks to Illinois National Guard members in a COVID-19 vaccination site in Rockford, Illinois, March 12, 2021. The congresswoman visited the site to understand its operation and speak with Illinois National Guard members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez, Illinois National Guard)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.13.2021 12:10
    This work, Rep. Cheri Bustos Visits Illinois National Guard in Rockford Illinois [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Aaron Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Illinois National Guard
    COVID-19 Vaccination

