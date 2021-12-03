Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB Wing Leadership Rounds March 12 [Image 3 of 3]

    Travis AFB Wing Leadership Rounds March 12

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, and Kirk Whitman, installation violence prevention integrator, pose for photo during Leadership Rounds at Travis AFB, California, March 12, 2021. Col. Corey Simmons, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, presented seven individuals with letters of appreciation for their participation in showcasing Team Travis’ new suicide and prevention virtual reality training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 19:42
    Photo ID: 6554509
    VIRIN: 210312-F-YT028-1038
    Resolution: 7050x4700
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB Wing Leadership Rounds March 12 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    60th AMW
    Wing Leadership Rounds

