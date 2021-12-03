A virtual reality headset sits on a table during Leadership Rounds at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 12, 2021. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th Air Mobility Wing leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and get a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. Col. Corey Simmons, 60th AMW commander, presented seven individuals with letters of appreciation for their participation in showcasing Team Travis’ new suicide and prevention virtual reality training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 19:42 Photo ID: 6554508 VIRIN: 210312-F-YT028-1046 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.77 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB Wing Leadership Rounds March 12 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.