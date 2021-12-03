Travis AFB Wing Leadership Rounds March 12

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shawn Dougherty, right, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment flight chief, salutes Col. Corey Simmons, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, during Leadership Rounds at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 12, 2021. Dougherty was coined for participating in interviews discussing the new suicide and prevention virtual reality training. Six additional individuals were also recognized for their participation in showcasing Team Travis’ new suicide and prevention, virtual reality training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

