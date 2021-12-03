Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MAW commanding general takes flight [Image 8 of 9]

    3rd MAW commanding general takes flight

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Maj. Gen. Christopher Mahoney, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, presents a challenge coin to Cpl. Omar Meneses, a helicopter mechanic with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd MAW, at the squadron’s hangar on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, March 12, 2021. Mahoney visited the air station to observe operations and speak with the Marines of HMLA-369. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 17:52
    Photo ID: 6554408
    VIRIN: 210312-M-BH464-1179
    Resolution: 3981x2654
    Size: 938.12 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    3rd MAW
    Marines
    MCI-West

