3rd MAW commanding general takes flight

U.S. Marine Maj. Gen. Christopher Mahoney, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, addresses Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd MAW, on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, March 12, 2021. Mahoney visited the air station to observe operations and speak with the Marines of HMLA-369. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)

