U.S. Marine Maj. Gen. Christopher Mahoney, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, lands an AH-1Z Viper helicopter on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, March 12, 2021. Mahoney visited the air station to observe operations and speak to Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd MAW. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 17:56 Photo ID: 6554402 VIRIN: 210312-M-BH464-1038 Resolution: 4565x3043 Size: 1.19 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd MAW commanding general takes flight [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Drake Nickels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.