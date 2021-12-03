Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Secretary of the Army Visits Dallas CVC [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Secretary of the Army Visits Dallas CVC

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Spc. Alvin Conley 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    Honorable John E. Whitley, Acting U.S. Secretary of the Army, speaks with local media outlets at the Fair Park Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Dallas, March 12, 2021. Whitley discussed the Department of Defenses’ role in assisting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in its national effort to vaccinate Americans. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Secretary of the Army Visits Dallas CVC [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Big Red One
    1ID
    1st Infantry Division
    COVID-19
    COVAX
    Federal Vaccine Response

