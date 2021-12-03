U.S. Secretary of the Army Visits Dallas CVC

Honorable John E. Whitley, Acting U.S. Secretary of the Army, speaks with local media outlets at the Fair Park Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Dallas, March 12, 2021. Whitley discussed the Department of Defenses’ role in assisting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in its national effort to vaccinate Americans. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 17:43
|Photo ID:
|6554399
|VIRIN:
|210312-A-QT274-295
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
