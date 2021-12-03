U.S. Secretary of the Army Visits Dallas CVC

Honorable John E. Whitley, Acting U.S. Secretary of the Army, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nicholas Talbot, 1st Battalion, 63rd Armor Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, commander, speak with U.S. Army Cpt. Anthony Davila, Bravo Company, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 63rd Armor Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, commander, at the Fair Park Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Dallas, March 12, 2021. Davila discussed CVC operations and how U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division Soldiers were working to assist the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in its national vaccination efforts. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

