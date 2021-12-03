Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Secretary of the Army Visits Dallas CVC [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Secretary of the Army Visits Dallas CVC

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Spc. Alvin Conley 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    Honorable John E. Whitley, Acting U.S. Secretary of the Army, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nicholas Talbot, 1st Battalion, 63rd Armor Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, commander, speak with U.S. Army Cpt. Anthony Davila, Bravo Company, 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 63rd Armor Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, commander, at the Fair Park Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Dallas, March 12, 2021. Davila discussed CVC operations and how U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division Soldiers were working to assist the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in its national vaccination efforts. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 17:44
    Photo ID: 6554397
    VIRIN: 210312-A-QT274-144
    Resolution: 4263x4396
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Secretary of the Army Visits Dallas CVC [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Secretary of the Army Visits Dallas CVC
    U.S. Secretary of the Army Visits Dallas CVC
    U.S. Secretary of the Army Visits Dallas CVC
    U.S. Secretary of the Army Visits Dallas CVC
    U.S. Secretary of the Army Visits Dallas CVC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Big Red One
    1ID
    1st Infantry Division
    COVID-19
    COVAX
    Federal Vaccine Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT