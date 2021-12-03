Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Secretary of the Army Visits Dallas CVC [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Secretary of the Army Visits Dallas CVC

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Spc. Alvin Conley 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    Honorable John E. Whitley, Acting U.S. Secretary of the Army, presents a coin to U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Lizbeth Worker, a medical surgical nurse at Walter Reed National Medical Center, at the Fair Park Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Dallas, March 12, 2021. Whitley thanked Worker for her service to the military and spoke with her about her role in assisting at the CVC. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, U.S. Secretary of the Army Visits Dallas CVC [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    COVID-19
    COVAX
    Federal Vaccine Response

