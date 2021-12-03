Honorable John E. Whitley, Acting U.S. Secretary of the Army, presents a coin to U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Lizbeth Worker, a medical surgical nurse at Walter Reed National Medical Center, at the Fair Park Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Dallas, March 12, 2021. Whitley thanked Worker for her service to the military and spoke with her about her role in assisting at the CVC. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 17:43 Photo ID: 6554398 VIRIN: 210312-A-QT274-248 Resolution: 4075x3793 Size: 1.34 MB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Secretary of the Army Visits Dallas CVC [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.