Fort McCoy History

Soldiers demonstrate use of a device attached to 2.5 ton 6x6 truck March 19, 1951, used for picking up W 110 B wire in open terrain at Camp McCoy, Wis. This device picks up the wire from the side of the road or in open country by lifting it off of the ground through the tension of a power-driven winch on the back of the vehicle. Wire is picked up over the front of the truck, eliminating a loop in the wire and a wire crew on the ground, giving it a practiced pick-up speed of 10 to 12 miles per hour with an experienced crew. The device consists of two vertical and horizontal rollers mounted on a rod over the front bumper, and two horizontal rollers in the rear of the cab, enabling the wire to clear the cab. The pick-up accomplished by a power-driven winch with a clutch. The device was developed by Sgt. Walter Wehr of Minor, N.D., now with the 465th Field Artillery battalion, Camp McCoy, Wis. (Historical photo)

