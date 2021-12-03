A hospital nurse is shown June 17, 1943, at Camp McCoy, Wis. Around this time, the installation had a large medical facility and more since it was the World War II timeframe. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.1943 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 16:36 Photo ID: 6554360 VIRIN: 430617-A-A4608-971 Resolution: 2399x3646 Size: 2.68 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy History [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.