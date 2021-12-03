A hospital nurse is shown June 17, 1943, at Camp McCoy, Wis. Around this time, the installation had a large medical facility and more since it was the World War II timeframe. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.1943
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 16:36
|Photo ID:
|6554360
|VIRIN:
|430617-A-A4608-971
|Resolution:
|2399x3646
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy History [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT