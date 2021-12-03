Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy History [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort McCoy History

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.17.1943

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A hospital nurse is shown June 17, 1943, at Camp McCoy, Wis. Around this time, the installation had a large medical facility and more since it was the World War II timeframe. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    World War II
    Camp McCoy

