This month in Fort McCoy history: March 2021

65 Years Ago — March 1946



Camp McCoy underwent a concentrated period of inspection in March 1946 as representatives of the Sixth Service Command toured the post and its activities, from headquarters to the prisoner-of-war camp, not overlooking a single post operation.



Separation center activities were given particular emphasis in the inspection, as was the station hospital.



60 Years Ago — March 1951



There was good trout fishing on post, at least for military personnel, post officials said in a March 1951 edition of The Real McCoy.



Approximately 4,800 7- to 10-inch trout were planted in Mc-Coy ponds the week of March 25, 1951.The Federal Fish and Wildlife service made the arrangements for the fish, taken from Kammel Coulee, near La Crosse, to be planted.



McCoy’s ponds and streams were not open to the general public at that time.



35 Years Ago — March 1986



More than 900 people toured Phase I of the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy’s new complex located at fort McCoy during the open house held March 7-8, 1986.



“We were very pleased with both the number of people who came to see the new facility and the comments they made,” said Dick Kildahl, director of planning and budget for the Division of State Patrol. “People were impressed with the beauty and functional ability of the facility.



“However, I think what they appreciated most was the fact that so much effort went into planning for energy conservation,” Kildahl said.



25 Years Ago — March 1996



Digitized photographic technology was newly in use at the Training Support Center (TSC) Photo Section at Fort McCoy in March 1996.



Allan Harding, photo section coordinator for TSC, said a new camera system, which uses computer technology to record and print pictures, was introduced in early March after an extensive training period. It was being used to photograph award ceremonies, historical photography, and record-material documentation. Record material is photographic material of all military activities that was sent to an archive in Washington, D.C.



Doug Brown, photographer for TSC, said the new equipment would eliminate the darkroom setup of mixing, storing, and using chemicals to develop and print pictures.

