    916SFS improves Defender training with Squadron Innovation Funds [Image 3 of 3]

    916SFS improves Defender training with Squadron Innovation Funds

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AFB, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Maj. Abby Dolak 

    916th Air Refueling Wing

    Col Robert N Osborn, Vice Commander, 916th Air Refueling Wing positions himself for the scenario SSgt Jeremy Brown, 916SFS member selected during a command immersion brief about the MILO trainer on Feb 5. 2021. The MILO trainer was procured by Technical Sgt. Christopher Fulton, unit training manager, (also pictured here) through the Squadron Innovation Funds program.

    Defenders
    916ARW
    Squadron Innovation Funds
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Reform
    916SFS

