916SFS improves Defender training with Squadron Innovation Funds

Lieutenant Col. Mark Thomas, 916th Mission Support Group commander, advances through a simulation in the MILO Firearms Training Simulator recently purchased by 916SFS using Squadron Innovation Funds. In the scenario, Thomas was presented with an unauthorized person on the flight line, and was required to assess who the person was and why they were there.

