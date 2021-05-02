Lieutenant Col. Mark Thomas, 916th Mission Support Group commander, advances through a simulation in the MILO Firearms Training Simulator recently purchased by 916SFS using Squadron Innovation Funds. In the scenario, Thomas was presented with an unauthorized person on the flight line, and was required to assess who the person was and why they were there.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 13:14
|Photo ID:
|6553942
|VIRIN:
|210205-F-YL499-1021
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|6.26 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AFB, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 916SFS improves Defender training with Squadron Innovation Funds [Image 3 of 3], by Ashley Snipes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
916SFS improves Defender training with Squadron Innovation Funds
LEAVE A COMMENT