Master Sgt. Justin Benz and Technical Sgt Christopher Fulton provide a debrief for a scenario completed using the MILO Firearms Training Simulator the unit recently purchased with Squadron Innovation Funds. During the debrief, Airmen are provided a step by step account of their performance including where their shots went, and how to improve their reactions in the scenario.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 13:14 Photo ID: 6553944 VIRIN: 210205-F-YL499-1020 Resolution: 2624x3936 Size: 5.85 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AFB, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 916SFS improves Defender training with Squadron Innovation Funds [Image 3 of 3], by Ashley Snipes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.