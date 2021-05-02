Master Sgt. Justin Benz and Technical Sgt Christopher Fulton provide a debrief for a scenario completed using the MILO Firearms Training Simulator the unit recently purchased with Squadron Innovation Funds. During the debrief, Airmen are provided a step by step account of their performance including where their shots went, and how to improve their reactions in the scenario.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 13:14
|Photo ID:
|6553944
|VIRIN:
|210205-F-YL499-1020
|Resolution:
|2624x3936
|Size:
|5.85 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AFB, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
916SFS improves Defender training with Squadron Innovation Funds
