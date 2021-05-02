Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    916SFS improves Defender training with Squadron Innovation Funds [Image 2 of 3]

    916SFS improves Defender training with Squadron Innovation Funds

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AFB, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Ashley Snipes 

    916th Air Refueling Wing

    Master Sgt. Justin Benz and Technical Sgt Christopher Fulton provide a debrief for a scenario completed using the MILO Firearms Training Simulator the unit recently purchased with Squadron Innovation Funds. During the debrief, Airmen are provided a step by step account of their performance including where their shots went, and how to improve their reactions in the scenario.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 13:14
    This work, 916SFS improves Defender training with Squadron Innovation Funds [Image 3 of 3], by Ashley Snipes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    916ARW
    Squadron Innovation Funds
    Reserve Ready
    916SFS

