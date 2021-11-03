Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    210311-N-RQ186-1094 NORFOLK, Va. (March 11, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Sujit Rajendran, dental leading petty officer for Pre-Commissioning (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), administers a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Lt. j.g. Kelly Evertson, pilot for Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 11. COVID-19 vaccines were provided to Sailors at McCormick’s Gym at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bonnie Lindsay)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 13:03
    VIRIN: 210311-N-RQ186-1094
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Vaccine
    HSC
    Navy
    COVID
    NOSQ

