210311-N-RQ186-1094 NORFOLK, Va. (March 11, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Sujit Rajendran, dental leading petty officer for Pre-Commissioning (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), administers a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Lt. j.g. Kelly Evertson, pilot for Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 11. COVID-19 vaccines were provided to Sailors at McCormick’s Gym at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bonnie Lindsay)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 13:03
|Photo ID:
|6553947
|VIRIN:
|210311-N-RQ186-1094
|Resolution:
|4448x2961
|Size:
|757 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210311-N-RQ186-1094 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
