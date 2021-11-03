210311-N-RQ186-1032 NORFOLK, Va. (March 11, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman Mai Michael, staff corpsman for Naval Operational Support Center, Pittsburgh, fills out vaccination check-in cards to ensure efficiency during the administration of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines were provided to Sailors at McCormick’s Gym at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bonnie Lindsay)

