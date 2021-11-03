210311-N-RQ186-1065 NORFOLK, Va. (March 11, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kayla Oelgart completes a patient’s vaccination paperwork before administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines were provided to Sailors at McCormick’s Gym at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bonnie Lindsay)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 13:03
|Photo ID:
|6553945
|VIRIN:
|210311-N-RQ186-1065
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|770.33 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
