U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Abdhiel Ramirez, a radar airfield weather systems technician with the Operational Support Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, folds a flag during honor guard practice at Andersen AFB March 11, 2021. A flag is presented to the next of kin during military funerals as a symbol of appreciation for the deceased member's service. The honor guard performs a ceremony consisting of the folding and presenting of the flag to next of kin and the sounding of taps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kaitlyn Preston)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 01:26
|Photo ID:
|6552512
|VIRIN:
|210311-F-XW824-1034
|Resolution:
|3548x2365
|Size:
|383.43 KB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Base honor guard hones final tribute [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
