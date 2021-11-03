Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Base honor guard hones final tribute [Image 2 of 3]

    Base honor guard hones final tribute

    YIGO, GUAM

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Airman Kaitlyn Preston 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Abdhiel Ramirez, a radar airfield weather systems technician with the Operational Support Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, folds a flag during honor guard practice at Andersen AFB March 11, 2021. A flag is presented to the next of kin during military funerals as a symbol of appreciation for the deceased member's service. The honor guard performs a ceremony consisting of the folding and presenting of the flag to next of kin and the sounding of taps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    TAGS

    Guam
    Honor Guard
    Ceremonies
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing

