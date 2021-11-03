U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Abdhiel Ramirez, a radar airfield weather systems technician with the Operational Support Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, folds a flag during honor guard practice at Andersen AFB March 11, 2021. A flag is presented to the next of kin during military funerals as a symbol of appreciation for the deceased member's service. The honor guard performs a ceremony consisting of the folding and presenting of the flag to next of kin and the sounding of taps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 01:26 Photo ID: 6552512 VIRIN: 210311-F-XW824-1034 Resolution: 3548x2365 Size: 383.43 KB Location: YIGO, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Base honor guard hones final tribute [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.