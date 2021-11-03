Base honor guard hones final tribute

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the base Honor Guard practice moving a coffin at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 11, 2021. Honor guard members carry the coffin from the hearse to the gravesite during military funerals. Members then remove the flag from the coffin and fold it after taps has sounded. The flag is then presented to the next of kin as a symbol of appreciation for their loved one's service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

