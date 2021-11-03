Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Base honor guard hones final tribute [Image 3 of 3]

    Base honor guard hones final tribute

    YIGO, GUAM

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Airman Kaitlyn Preston 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the base Honor Guard practice moving a coffin at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 11, 2021. Honor guard members carry the coffin from the hearse to the gravesite during military funerals. Members then remove the flag from the coffin and fold it after taps has sounded. The flag is then presented to the next of kin as a symbol of appreciation for their loved one's service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

    This work, Base honor guard hones final tribute [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Guam
    Honor Guard
    Ceremonies
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing

