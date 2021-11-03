Base honor guard hones final tribute

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the base honor guard await the hearse during a simulated funeral service at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 11, 2021. Military funeral honors show the nation's gratitude and pay tribute to the honorable service of a deceased veteran. "For a lot of families it's going to be the last sentiment you take away from the Air Force," said Airman 1st Class Kierstin Quinonez, a munitions inspector technician with the 36th Munitions Squadron. "You realize how important it is to these people." (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

