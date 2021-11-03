Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Base honor guard hones final tribute

    Base honor guard hones final tribute

    YIGO, GUAM

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Airman Kaitlyn Preston 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the base honor guard await the hearse during a simulated funeral service at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 11, 2021. Military funeral honors show the nation's gratitude and pay tribute to the honorable service of a deceased veteran. "For a lot of families it's going to be the last sentiment you take away from the Air Force," said Airman 1st Class Kierstin Quinonez, a munitions inspector technician with the 36th Munitions Squadron. "You realize how important it is to these people." (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

    TAGS

    Guam
    Honor Guard
    Ceremonies
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing

