U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 22nd Airlift Squadron and the 821st Contingency Response Group push cargo from a C-5 Galaxy Feb. 11, 2021, Travis Air Force Base, California. Members of the 22nd AS teamed up with Devil Raiders from the 821st CRG to quicken the loadmaster qualification process, while, at the same time, providing training and experience for the CRG's air transportation specialists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 20:39 Photo ID: 6552336 VIRIN: 210211-F-ML202-1076 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 10.34 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 22nd AS teams up with 821st CRG to quicken loadmaster qualification training [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.