Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    22nd AS teams up with 821st CRG to quicken loadmaster qualification training [Image 2 of 5]

    22nd AS teams up with 821st CRG to quicken loadmaster qualification training

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dion Fleming, 921st Contingency Response Squadron aerial porter, checks aircraft clearance while unloading cargo from a C-5 Galaxy Feb. 11, 2021, Travis Air Force Base, California. Members of the 22nd Airlift Squadron teamed up with Devil Raiders from the 821st Contingency Response Group to quicken the loadmaster qualification process, while, at the same time, providing training and experience for the CRG's air transportation specialists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 20:39
    Photo ID: 6552335
    VIRIN: 210211-F-ML202-1041
    Resolution: 5420x3614
    Size: 8.89 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd AS teams up with 821st CRG to quicken loadmaster qualification training [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    22nd AS teams up with 821st CRG to quicken loadmaster qualification training
    22nd AS teams up with 821st CRG to quicken loadmaster qualification training
    22nd AS teams up with 821st CRG to quicken loadmaster qualification training
    22nd AS teams up with 821st CRG to quicken loadmaster qualification training
    22nd AS teams up with 821st CRG to quicken loadmaster qualification training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22nd Airlift Squadron
    aerial porter
    partnership
    readiness
    821st Contingency Response Group
    loadmaster qualification

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT