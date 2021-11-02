U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Thrash, 22nd Airlift Squadron loadmaster, guides a forklift on a C-5 Galaxy Feb. 11, 2021, Travis Air Force Base, California. Members of the 22nd AS teamed up with Devil Raiders from the 821st Contingency Response Group to quicken the loadmaster qualification process, while, at the same time, providing training and experience for the CRG's air transportation specialists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)
This work, 22nd AS teams up with 821st CRG to quicken loadmaster qualification training [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
