    First Lady of the United States visits MCAGCC [Image 3 of 6]

    First Lady of the United States visits MCAGCC

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Dr. Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States, addresses military spouses during her visit to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 10, 2021. Dr. Biden visited the Combat Center to listen to military spouses about the unique challenges and support needed by U.S. service members and families; this visit is part of the First Lady's work in advance of relaunching the Joining Forces Program later this year, an initiative that began in 2011 with Biden and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)

    USMC
    JILL BIDEN
    MCAGCC
    FIRST LADY
    FLOTUS

