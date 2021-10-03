First Lady of the United States visits MCAGCC

Dr. Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States, addresses military spouses during her visit to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 10, 2021. Dr. Biden visited the Combat Center to listen to military spouses about the unique challenges and support needed by U.S. service members and families; this visit is part of the First Lady's work in advance of relaunching the Joining Forces Program later this year, an initiative that began in 2011 with Biden and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)

