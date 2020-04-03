Underwater Construction Team 2 Deploys to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

200304-N-LZ119-0003

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 4, 2021) - Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Lucas Jackson connects a GR29 grinder with a barnacle buster attachment to a “working line” in order to assist with the transit to and from the underwater jobsite at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). The grinder is used to clear marine growth and rust from the steel piles in order to weld large zinc anodes to the support structures of the Harbor Master Pier. Seabee Divers work in almost any underwater condition, ranging from the clear, warm, open-water jobsites of Key West, Fla., to the icy and black waters of Greenland. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 1st Class Travis Kearns)

