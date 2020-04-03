Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Underwater Construction Team 2 Deploys to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 3 of 3]

    Underwater Construction Team 2 Deploys to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    200304-N-LZ119-0003
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 4, 2021) - Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Lucas Jackson connects a GR29 grinder with a barnacle buster attachment to a “working line” in order to assist with the transit to and from the underwater jobsite at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). The grinder is used to clear marine growth and rust from the steel piles in order to weld large zinc anodes to the support structures of the Harbor Master Pier. Seabee Divers work in almost any underwater condition, ranging from the clear, warm, open-water jobsites of Key West, Fla., to the icy and black waters of Greenland. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 1st Class Travis Kearns)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Underwater Construction Team 2 Deploys to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

