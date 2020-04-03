Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Underwater Construction Team 2 Deploys to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    200304-N-LZ119-0001
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 4, 2021) - Utilitiesman 1st Class Kenneth Massey conducts Diver Supervisor Checks on Cmdr. Ben Waite, NAVFAC Far East’s public works officer, in preparation to install cathodic protection using 250-pound zinc anodes at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). The anodes are welded on steel piles by the divers in order to preserve the integrity of the Harbor Master Pier, which is used by United States Naval vessels for mooring purposes and the load and offload of gear, supplies, fuel, and personnel. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 1st Class Travis Kearns)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 18:55
    Photo ID: 6552154
    VIRIN: 200304-N-LZ119-0001
    Resolution: 936x702
    Size: 183.49 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Seabees
    CFAY
    UCT 2
    UCT

