    Underwater Construction Team 2 Deploys to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 1 of 3]

    Underwater Construction Team 2 Deploys to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    200304-N-LZ119-0002
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 4, 2021) - Utilitiesman 1st Class Travis Kearns secures a 250-pound zinc anode on to a steel pile at Harbor Master Pier at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Japan. The anodes are welded on to the pile using underwater welding techniques developed and perfected by the Underwater Construction Teams. The “Seabee Divers” learn these skills during their Basic Engineering Diver Training course at Naval Dive and Salvage Training Center in Panama City, Fla. Divers receive formal and on-the-job training during their time at an Underwater Construction Team after graduation, either at UCT One in Little Creek, Va, or UCT Two in Port Hueneme, Calif. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 1st Class Travis Kearns)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 18:55
    Photo ID: 6552153
    VIRIN: 200304-N-LZ119-0002
    Resolution: 936x528
    Size: 81.07 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Underwater Construction Team 2 Deploys to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    CFAY
    UCT 2
    UCT

