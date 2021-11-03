Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM Leadership receives COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 4 of 4]

    DM Leadership receives COVID-19 Vaccine

    TUCSON, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Turnham, 355th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. James Lyda, 355th Wing command chief, sign in before receiving their COVID-19 vaccines at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 11, 2021. The 355th Wing is following the U.S. Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan, a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing and administering vaccines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

    This work, DM Leadership receives COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    DM
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 Vaccine

