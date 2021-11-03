U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Turnham, 355th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. James Lyda, 355th Wing command chief, sign in before receiving their COVID-19 vaccines at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 11, 2021. The 355th Wing is following the U.S. Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan, a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing and administering vaccines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 18:09
|Photo ID:
|6552125
|VIRIN:
|210311-F-FZ485-1006
|Resolution:
|4497x2998
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DM Leadership receives COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
