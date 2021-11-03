U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Turnham, 355th Wing commander, receives his COVID-19 vaccine at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 11, 2021. COVID-19 vaccinations are voluntary under the Emergency Use Authorization and distributed according to the DOD’s phased prioritization approach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 18:09
|Photo ID:
|6552123
|VIRIN:
|210311-F-FZ485-1028
|Resolution:
|5412x3608
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DM Leadership receives COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT