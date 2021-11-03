DM Leadership receives COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Turnham, 355th Wing commander, prepares to receive his COVID-19 vaccine at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 11, 2021. The 355th Wing is following the U.S. Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan, a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing and administering vaccines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
