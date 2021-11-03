U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Turnham, 355th Wing commander, prepares to receive his COVID-19 vaccine at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 11, 2021. The 355th Wing is following the U.S. Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan, a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing and administering vaccines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 18:09 Photo ID: 6552124 VIRIN: 210311-F-FZ485-1017 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.3 MB Location: TUCSON, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DM Leadership receives COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.