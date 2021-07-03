Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Killer Tomato [Image 3 of 4]

    Killer Tomato

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210307-N-PC065-2125 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 7, 2021) Executive officer Cmdr. Mark Stines, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), fires at the “killer tomato” during a gun shoot, March 7, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Killer Tomato [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

