210307-N-PC065-2125 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 7, 2021) Executive officer Cmdr. Mark Stines, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), fires at the “killer tomato” during a gun shoot, March 7, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 17:53 Photo ID: 6552081 VIRIN: 210307-N-PC065-2125 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 581.77 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Hometown: CAPE COD, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Killer Tomato [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.