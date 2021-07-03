Killer Tomato

210307-N-PC065-2060 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 7, 2021) Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Scoma (right), assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), and Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Michaelangelo Vonchampion, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), document a gun shoot while underway on the Arlington, March 7, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
